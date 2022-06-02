Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 56,202 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,750,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,202 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.64% of STORE Capital worth $60,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 156.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,370,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after buying an additional 835,863 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,193,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,469,000 after purchasing an additional 441,640 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in STORE Capital by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,835,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,151,000 after purchasing an additional 359,570 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,430,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,976,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,560,000 after buying an additional 323,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

NYSE:STOR opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

About STORE Capital (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.