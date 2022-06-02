Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 556,861 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 36,605 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Splunk worth $64,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $139,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Splunk by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,839,000 after purchasing an additional 838,240 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 25,218.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 658,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $76,235,000 after purchasing an additional 656,190 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,642,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Splunk by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,776,968 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $205,631,000 after purchasing an additional 515,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,699. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $246,615. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk stock opened at $102.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.32. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.54.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

