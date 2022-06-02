Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 14,431 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Vail Resorts worth $60,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $54,305,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $30,205,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,786,000 after buying an additional 90,403 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,721,000 after buying an additional 73,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after buying an additional 72,515 shares during the period.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $250.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.23. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.38 and a 12 month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.25%.

MTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.25.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

