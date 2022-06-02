Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 72,594 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,248,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,594 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $63,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,043,000 after buying an additional 4,769,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 58.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,311,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,670,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,733 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,947,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,784,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,394,000 after buying an additional 1,125,644 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

