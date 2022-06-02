Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 396,166 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,472,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,166 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $65,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PK stock opened at $18.60 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -2.92%.

PK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

