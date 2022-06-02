Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,598 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $62,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BR. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Shares of BR stock opened at $144.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.68 and a 52-week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

