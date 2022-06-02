Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 151,405 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,156,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 151,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $59,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth $434,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after buying an additional 173,914 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 31.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,818,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 13.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIMC. StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $39.28 on Thursday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.63 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 78.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

