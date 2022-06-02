Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 934,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,672 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.47% of Black Hills worth $65,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $76.38 on Thursday. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.13.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $36,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,480.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. Mizuho downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

