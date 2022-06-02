Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,916 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.97% of EMCOR Group worth $66,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 85.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,790,000 after buying an additional 66,393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 28,481 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,265,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME stock opened at $104.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.46 and its 200 day moving average is $116.99. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.72 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

