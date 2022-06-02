CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,404,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,912 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 163,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,008,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,035,000 after buying an additional 34,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1,208.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 282,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after buying an additional 261,083 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

CDK stock opened at $54.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $54.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.48.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

