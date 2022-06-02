Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes $429,000 Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 28,760 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Air Lease by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Air Lease by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Air Lease by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 3,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,204,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,882,264.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL stock opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $596.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.83 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is -54.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

