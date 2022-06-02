Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,068,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929,747 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Vipshop worth $67,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Vipshop by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,315,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,242,000 after buying an additional 1,519,293 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,947,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after purchasing an additional 419,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 98,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

