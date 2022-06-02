ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 98.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 244,936 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 777,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 78,353 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 20.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 23.1% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACIW. TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $39.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $323.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.