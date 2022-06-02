Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,700 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RYN opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $45.87.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.87 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Rayonier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RYN. StockNews.com began coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, Director Meridee Moore acquired 12,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.26 per share, for a total transaction of $495,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $59,654.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

