Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGR. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $312.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $1,069,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $33,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VGR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

