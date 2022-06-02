Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 152.4% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 42,285 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 12.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 420,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after buying an additional 46,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in NCR by 10.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,160,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,962,000 after buying an additional 111,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of NCR opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.45 and a beta of 1.59. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $49.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Profile (Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.