Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.52 Million Stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kadant were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 39.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

Shares of KAI stock opened at $187.09 on Thursday. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.12 and a 52-week high of $240.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.61.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.20. Kadant had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $226.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KAI. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other Kadant news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $283,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kadant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.