Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.10% of Thryv worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THRY. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

THRY has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $859.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.50. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $42.99.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Thryv had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $308.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Thryv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 91,419 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $2,207,768.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,592,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,211,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,143,554 shares of company stock worth $59,755,785. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

