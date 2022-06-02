Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,683 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.97. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.