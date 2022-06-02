Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Position Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 486,316 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,020 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $66,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Five9 by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $98.77 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.59.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.90.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $1,087,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,600,029.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $476,841.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,916 shares of company stock valued at $3,334,306. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

