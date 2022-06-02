Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,097 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,626,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,654,000 after purchasing an additional 114,224 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,374,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,714,000 after buying an additional 594,417 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Vontier by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,207,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,560,000 after buying an additional 377,262 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its position in Vontier by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,072,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,415,000 after acquiring an additional 558,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,117,000 after acquiring an additional 148,302 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
NYSE VNT opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $37.08.
Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.84 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.95%.
Vontier Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vontier (VNT)
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.