Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total value of $740,337.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,398.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total value of $1,088,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,184,602. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $374.59 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.65 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $404.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.28.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.31. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

