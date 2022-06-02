Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Position Lowered by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,995 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BYND. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 126.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after acquiring an additional 541,118 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1,043.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 585,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,138,000 after acquiring an additional 534,099 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $13,358,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 10.1% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,870,000 after acquiring an additional 185,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth about $1,763,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $218,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 9.08. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $160.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.88.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 160.55% and a negative net margin of 54.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BYND shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.82.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

