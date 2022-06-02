Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,775 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.38% of Albireo Pharma worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 22.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 7.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $19.64 on Thursday. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00.

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.17). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 72.02% and a negative return on equity of 73.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALBO. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In related news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $30,030.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,875.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,872 shares of company stock valued at $61,139. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

