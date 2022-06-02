Blair William & Co. IL Sells 7,905 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth $342,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth $60,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $221,205.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,292,578.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $166,478.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,756,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,874,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,248 shares of company stock worth $559,464. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 63.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

