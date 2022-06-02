Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 84,826 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Crocs worth $67,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,406.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $1,257,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

CROX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.10.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 25,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,887. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX opened at $55.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.33 and a 1-year high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Profile (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.