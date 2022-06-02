Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,520 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in First Hawaiian by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in First Hawaiian by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $25.32 on Thursday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $31.16. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FHB. StockNews.com lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

First Hawaiian Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.