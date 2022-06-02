Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in SiTime by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in SiTime by 1.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in SiTime by 0.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SiTime by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SiTime by 49.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.83.

In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total value of $904,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 613,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,939,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,148 shares of company stock valued at $3,611,399. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $208.57 on Thursday. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.51.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. SiTime’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

