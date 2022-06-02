Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,319 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 12.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 11.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 3.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

NYSE:PAGP opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.29 and a beta of 1.76. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,242.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Plains GP Profile (Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.