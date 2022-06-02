GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $66.06 on Thursday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $110.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.53.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.75) by $0.39. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.55 EPS for the current year.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

