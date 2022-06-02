GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 105,740 Shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,740 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Genprex were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNPX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Genprex by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Genprex by 33.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Genprex by 92.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Genprex by 857.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 176,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Genprex by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 156,275 shares during the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GNPX opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Genprex, Inc. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $4.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.

Genprex ( NASDAQ:GNPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Genprex, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002, a preclinical stage gene therapy for diabetes.

