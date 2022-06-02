Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 1,123 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cordant Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.96.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $103.22 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 69.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.16.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.