GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,861 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.9% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $104,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $272.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $243.00 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.