AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,067 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABC. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.29.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $150.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

