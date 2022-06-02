Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RGA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RGA opened at $124.51 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $128.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.72 and a 200-day moving average of $110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.11%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

