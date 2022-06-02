Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.77 Million Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.10% of Bandwidth worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAND. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after acquiring an additional 33,516 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $692,000.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

In related news, Director Brian D. Bailey purchased 10,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $274,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

BAND stock opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $63.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

Bandwidth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.