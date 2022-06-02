Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.9% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $148.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.00. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.13 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

