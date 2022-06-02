Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 239.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.72.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $81.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $89.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.67.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. Centene’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

