Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,085,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,774,000 after buying an additional 486,438 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,444,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,767,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,438,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,132,000 after buying an additional 176,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $68.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.07. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.64 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43.

