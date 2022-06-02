Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after purchasing an additional 943,020 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Corning by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 361,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 533,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 445,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after acquiring an additional 46,711 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.24 and a fifty-two week high of $43.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.45.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLW. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

