Invesco Ltd. Has $57.12 Million Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,296 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $57,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group stock opened at $139.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.34 and a 200-day moving average of $138.68. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.57 and a 1 year high of $152.29.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.11. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $8.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

