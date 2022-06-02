Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 987,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,118 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $59,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCH. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $51.91 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $61.77. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

