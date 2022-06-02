Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 20,937 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 734,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,937 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $33,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 22,744 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 3,988.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 85,483 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 116,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

NYSE:MP opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a current ratio of 25.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.49. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 3.38. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.99 and a 52-week high of $60.19.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 428,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $19,383,734.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Connie K. Duckworth acquired 15,200 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.37 per share, with a total value of $583,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,535.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 49,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,264 and sold 1,201,016 shares valued at $52,276,833. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

