GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $395,000 in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,961 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $3.88 on Thursday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $12.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 5.89.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 110.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

FuelCell Energy Profile (Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.