GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 15,769 Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Atotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Atotech by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Atotech by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 195,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atotech by 1,140.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 367,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Atotech by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 140,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 48,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

ATC stock opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Atotech Limited has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $26.67.

Atotech ( NYSE:ATC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $386.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.82 million. Atotech had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atotech Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

