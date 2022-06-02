Invesco Ltd. Sells 45,401 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 45,401 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.01% of Crane worth $60,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 49.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CR opened at $93.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.07. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CR. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

