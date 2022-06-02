International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,965 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.34% of International Seaways worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,029,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,415,000 after buying an additional 25,791 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,715,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,546,000 after buying an additional 189,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,657,000 after buying an additional 1,296,577 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,975,000 after buying an additional 35,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after buying an additional 340,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.71 per share, with a total value of $2,171,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,266,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,473,443.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INSW opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.68. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $24.93.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

