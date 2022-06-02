GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $394,000 Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of Covenant Logistics Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 462.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 185,443 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 178,692 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 394,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after buying an additional 164,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,898,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 102.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 67,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

CVLG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Stephens downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covenant Logistics Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $22.97 on Thursday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $358.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $291.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.60 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

