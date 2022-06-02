Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 34,026 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,056,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,026 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $71,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

TMHC opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

