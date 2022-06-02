GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $400,000 Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of National Presto Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of National Presto Industries stock opened at $68.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $481.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.04 and its 200 day moving average is $79.35. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $104.08.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 5.63%.

About National Presto Industries (Get Rating)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

